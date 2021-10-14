Newmarket man scratches off $1,000 a week for life

A Newmarket grandfather says he can now retire after winning $1,000 a week for life with the Instant Cash For Life OLG lottery game.

Danial Gawlik, 66, says he purchased the winning scratch ticket while filling up with gas at Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Newmarket.

"After playing my ticket, I looked at it and thought my eyes weren't working right," he shared.

"I told my wife, and she said, 'Oh my God," Gawlik said he's not sure his wife believes his win.

"When she sees the $1,000 a week, she'll believe it," he concluded.