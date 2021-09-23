Newmarket man shocked by Lotto 6/49 win

A Newmarket man was in disbelief when he won $75,791.20 with this Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Giuseppe Guido says he plays the same numbers in the lottery every week. "I never thought they would win," he says.

The customer care worker says he had to check the ticket he purchased from Time Square Convenience on Main Street in Newmarket three times before believing his luck.

"I showed my wife, and she said, 'Is this for real?' I was excited," he shares.

Guido says it's too soon to make any real plans for his win yet. "I will treat us to a special dinner, but nothing out of the ordinary," he notes.

The father of two won the second prize in the Lotto 6/49 Aug. 7 draw.