Newmarket man surprised by big lottery win
A Newmarket man was surprised when he turned one dollar into $100,000 with his Lotto Max ticket in the November 18 draw.
Rigoberto Antonio Mora Gutierrez said he plays the lottery every week but never expected to win.
"I thought, if it happens, great. If not, it's just for fun," he said while picking up his prize at the Toronto OLG centre. "When I checked my ticket at the gas station, I knew it was a big win, but it caught me by surprise."
The 62-year-old said he feels like one in a million with the experience and plans to "find something to invest in."
The winning ticket was purchased at an Esso gas station on Steeles Avenue in Etobicoke.
The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto is currently booking in-person appointments for prize claims and encourages those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or through the mail.
Claims over $50,000 can be discussed by calling 1-800-387-0098.
