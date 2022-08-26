Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police

A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.

York Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that Danial Loganathan was engaged in dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving throughout the region.

Police said investigators learned he'd recently posted videos of his antics to Instagram and TikTok.

Someone who saw one of the videos then reported it to the authorities, police said.

Video of at least one incident, seemingly from one of Loganathan’s social media accounts, was posted by police on Twitter.

In the video, Loganathan can be seen weaving around traffic in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on a York Region highway while filming his speedometer with a GoPro camera.

“Thanks to a @YRP investigation and tips from the public, he’s facing several dangerous driving and stunt driving charges,” police said in a tweet published Friday, accompanied by an image of Loganathan’s motorcycle being towed.

The 27 year old was arrested on Thursday and his bike has been impounded for the next 14 days.

Loganathan is charged with dangerous operation, dangerous driving, and stunt driving on a highway. He faces a fine of up to $10,000, if convicted.