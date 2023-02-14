Newmarket table tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old student

A table tennis coach in Newmarket has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted his teenage student several times.

York Regional Police said they launched an investigation last week after one of the coach's students, a 13-year-old girl, came forward to report the alleged incidents, which began in the fall of 2022 and continued into this year.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred during private lessons at the coach's home, where he operates a club named JF Table Tennis Club, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested the coach, identified as 38-year-old Jianfei Sun. He is facing three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference under 16 and invitation to sexual touching.

Police have released photos of the accused as he has had access to children through his coaching, and there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.