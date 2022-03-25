Newmarket TV series shoot is the talk of the town
The Town of Newmarket is buzzing over a TV series shoot scheduled to happen in the downtown core next week, despite no one knowing what show is filming.
"I know, yes," Well, except for the town's mayor, but he's not spilling the beans.
"It's exciting to see this big production come to Newmarket," said Mayor John Taylor. "There's a lot buzz in town, on social media, in stores, and people see this as just a recognition of how special Newmarket is."
The production will result in a few road closures and changes to the downtown look, but business owners said they are hopeful it will mean visitors to the area.
"It's always kind of exciting for everyone," said downtown business owner Mike D'Angela. "The people, I think, while the filming is going on, they come down, and the people that come down tend to go to the places around here."
The old town hall will be part of the production, with shooting happening over three days next week.
CTV News has learned the yet-to-be-identified series will air sometime in the fall.
