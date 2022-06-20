Newmarket woman's $1.2 million 'surreal' lottery win
A Newmarket woman proved that Friday the 13th doesn't have to be unlucky after winning $1.2 million with the lottery ticket she purchased that day.
"It's surreal and beyond incredible."
Maria Vescio said playing the lottery is a regular occurrence for her. "I used to buy Wintario tickets with my mom."
She said she was in disbelief when she checked her Lotto Max ticket and saw the words' Big Winner' appear on the screen.
"I took a screenshot and immediately called my husband. When I looked at all the numbers, I started screaming with excitement. I almost lost my voice," she said from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Vescio won exactly $1,231,792.20 in the May 13 draw.
"This win is a huge blessing and will go a long way for me and my children," she said. "I've never experienced a feeling like this before."
Vescio purchased her winning lottery ticket at the Circle K store on Yonge Street in Newmarket.
