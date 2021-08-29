Newmarket WWII veteran crosses off bucket list item after raising over $100k for COVID-19 research

World War II veteran George Markow reached the milestone in April, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was forced to postpone his birthday bash for the Summer.

On Sunday afternoon in Tottenham, his family gathered at Great Lakes Gliding Club for a picnic before he crossed an item off his bucket list.

“He was always talking about the possibility of going skydiving for his 100th birthday if he lived that long,” said his daughter Sylvia Perkins.

“We thought this was brave of him, but for safety reasons, we thought it might not be the best decision.”

Markow and his daughter came to the compromise of riding in an engineless aircraft above Central Ontario.

Shortly after noon, Markow hoped in the passenger seat of the glider and was pulled thousands of feet in the air by an aircraft before being detached and flying solo.

After 30 minutes, Markow gently glided down to the runway— officially crossing an item off his bucket list.

“It was tremendous. It was indescribable,” said the WWII veteran upon arrival.

Over the last 18-months, Markow hasn’t allowed the pandemic to discourage him from enjoying his golden years.

He set out in 2020 to walk 100km and raise $100 thousand for COVID-19 research before his 100th birthday.

According to his daughter, not only did he accomplish that goal months before he turned triple digits, but he raised nearly $200 thousand.

“He’s my hero,” said Sylvia on Sunday.

The recent accomplishments are just a few that he has added to his extraordinary life. Born in 1921 in communist Russia, he was forced to join the Soviet Union military during the Second World War. During that time, he said he survived several years in and out of prison camps.

After he touched down on Sunday, CTV News asked him if he was scared being thousands of feet in the air in an aircraft with no engine— the question made him laugh.

“No, what scared? What does that help?” Said Markow with a grin on his face.

On Sunday, Markow became the oldest person to fly at Great Lakes Gliding Club, beating the previous record by one year, according to the club.

“Nothing scares this man! I saw him walking and carrying his walker, and it’s been a true privilege to fly George,” said Tom Robertson, a gliding club member.

As for what’s next for Markow, he said he’ll continue walking and raising money for COVID-19 research and live each day as they come.