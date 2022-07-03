Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public

Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.

The three-hundred and sixty degree unobstructed view of the mining operation and the city became open to the public as of Friday afternoon.

“We’re expecting people to come up here, have their lunch; watch the operation. There’s plenty of seating. We’ve had requests for wedding pictures. We’ve had requests for weddings up here," said Bryan Neeley, sustainability and external relations manager for Newmont Porcupine.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when visiting the landmark. There are only eleven parking spots at the top of the berm, including one accessible planking place, but there is another location at the bottom of the berm.

The viewing area is only open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and security guards will ask people to leave during blasting times. It will shut down for the winter season on October 1st.

“Security will be coming depending on the blast: either the 11:30 to 12:00 or 3:30 to 4:00 blast windows," said Neeley. "They will start about 45 minutes ahead of time and start removing people, get them to the bottom of the hill."

Once the all-clear is given, people can resume their site-seeing.

“To tell you the truth this is a phenomenon for Timmins," said Helga Kroll, chairperson of the Hollinger Project Community Advisory Committee. "It’s something that Timmins has never seen before. It’s going to be a legacy for years to come for the kids that are growing up and their kids and their kids."

Melody Bruneau of Timmins was able to wave at her husband on Saturday who was on the job for Newmont Porcupine.

“I’m watching my husband down in the pit getting loaded right now. So it’s pretty cool. I’m really excited," she said.

Another woman, Dellanie Robitaille, who recently moved to Timmins from Sudbury said it's great to see a mine she's learned about at Cambrian College during her mining engineering technology program.

“We’ve been just looking at it in freeze frames for the last little while and now it’s all come to life and I can name and point out all the stuff I remember," she said.