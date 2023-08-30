Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
The incident happened on August 24 around 4 p.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed when biking westbound on Victoria Street, near Helena Street.
The boy’s mother told police three unknown males emerged from a trail and pulled the victim’s backpack full of newspapers off his back. The suspects then threw the newspapers over the bridge and into a river.
Police said the victim was able to escape on his bicycle, but was chased by the suspects.
He received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
The three suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18-27 years old, are described as:
- Male, wearing a grey shirt and blue pants
- Male, wearing a red shirt and black pants
- Male, wearing a black shirt
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Huron OPP.
-
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too smallA U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.
-
Regina Fire quickly contains Rae Street blazeEmergency crews quickly contained a house fire on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning, Regina Fire said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality advisory for CalgaryAnother special air quality statement is in effect for Calgary and many other Alberta communities due to smoke from several nearby wildfires.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoonMaritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
No shortage of questions surrounding homeless hubs from residents as city tries to fast track its planIn response to London’s growing homelessness crisis the city is once again asking for the public’s feedback on the Hubs Implementation Plan.
-
Police investigate fatal crash north of TorontoOne person is dead following a crash north of Toronto early Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Tidewater signs deal to sell Pipestone and Dimsdale assets to AltaGas for $650MTidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Pipestone natural gas plant and expansion project as well as its Dimsdale natural gas storage facility to AltaGas Ltd. for $650 million in cash and shares.
-
School zone speed limits to take effect on FridayFriday marks the beginning of September, which means reduced speed limits in school zones come back into effect in Winnipeg.
-
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis CountryFederal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.