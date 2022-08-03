Next phase of Huron Church construction announced, to include repairs from Tecumseh to Dorchester Road

The next phase of Huron Church Road construction will include rehabilitation work such as repairs to concrete panels and some full lane repairs from Tecumseh to Dorchester Road.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie announced the plans for Huron Church as well as the ongoing construction projects on the E.C. Row Expressway Wednesday.

The city and province partnered to spend more than $12 million to improve Huron Church since 2020. Refurbishing from Malden Road to Pool Avenue was completed in 2020, and from College Avenue to Tecumseh Road was completed last year.

“Huron Church is a vital link that not only connects two roads, it connects residents to the United States, our post-secondary schools, and hundreds of businesses in the area,” Dilkens said. “Given high traffic volumes on the road and because it connects to Canada’s busiest trade route, it is imperative that we keep travel along this road safe and efficient. I’m excited to see continued infrastructure improvements on Huron Church Road and the E.C. Row Expressway with generous support from the Province of Ontario.”

The next phase announced Wednesday will include:

Repairs to concrete panels including full lane repairs southbound from Dorchester Road to Tecumseh Road West

Centre median between Dorchester and Tecumseh, and the island in the Industrial Drive intersection will be removed and replaced

Catch basins will be retrofitted to curb inlet catch basins so they are taken off the road

Street lighting and traffic infrastructure work will be done at Industrial and Tecumseh Road West intersections

Sidewalks will be widened at Industrial

1/ Glad to have joined MPP @Andrew_Dowie this morning to announce the next phase of rehabilitation work along Huron Church Road and E.C. Row Expressway. Thanks to @ONgov, over $12M has been invested on Huron Church Road to upgrade this vital artery in the City. pic.twitter.com/pijZ0F7MXL

Construction work is also currently underway on E.C. Row. City officials say work repaving the road from Dominion Boulevard to Dougall Avenue has just been completed and work has started on repaving from Huron Church to Dominion.

The city says this represents an investment of about $1 million above the $15.3 million invested in E.C. Row upgrades over the past two years.