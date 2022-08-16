Next round of funding announced for North End Sewage plant

More government money is getting invested into the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments announced a $550 million investment for the second phase of upgrades to the plant.

Work for the second phase is focused on new infrastructure and upgrades to the Biosolids Facilities. These facilities treat and store sludge that is created from wastewater treatment. The sludge can be turned into biosolids, which can be reused as fertilizer or soil.

The work being done on the facilities will allow the other two treatment plants in the city to send their sludge for conversion as well, meaning it will stay out of the landfill.

"Today's announcement is good for the environment and good for our economy," said Premier Heather Stefanson.

"As part of this significant and historic commitment from all levels of government, our government is proud to invest more than $167 million for this critical infrastructure project that will support the City of Winnipeg's growing infrastructure needs and help to build a more modern, clean capital city."

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, said the federal government's portion of the investment is $200 million.

"The transformation of the North End Sewage Treatment Plant is vital to our efforts to support healthy communities and improve the wellbeing of residents and ecosystems. This funding will help ensure reliable and efficient wastewater collection and treatment and help protect the Red River and importantly Lake Winnipeg," said Duguid.

Phase two is also receiving $184 million from the City of Winnipeg.

This investment comes after the first phase of the project saw improvements to the Headworks Facilities.

The treatment plant is the oldest and largest in Winnipeg and processes 70 per cent of the city's wastewater.