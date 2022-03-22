Next step in Wheatley investigation work to begin this week
Officials are expecting the next phase of work in the gas emission investigation in downtown Wheatley to begin by the end of the week now that work safety plans have been finalized.
A news release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent says the re-drilling of the Tait well at APEC 2 in the municipal parking lot is expected to start and will take about two weeks.
The well will be re-drilled to collect gas samples, analyze the existing structure and eventually prepare for re-abandonment.
Plans for further investigation of APEC 1 and 3 are underway and is set to begin after work at APEC 2.
The municipality said hyrovac trenching and asphalt removal around the exterior of the 17 Talbot Road East was completed last week. No well was found in the excavated areas.
The provincial team is now analyzing the results of the investigation to determine if next steps are required.
An additional give property visits also took place over the weekend while safety plans were prepared.
