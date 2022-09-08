Next Sudbury city council has $17.7M budget gap to address

As the Oct. 24 municipal election nears, the next mayor and council in Greater Sudbury will have to sharpen their pencils and put on a pot of coffee to avoid a huge tax increase.

A report headed to the Sept. 13 city council meeting details the challenge of limiting property tax increases for 2023 to 3.7 per cent.

"The budget forecast reflects a property tax levy increase of 9.3 per cent … which does not meet the 3.7 per cent guideline," the report said.

"Staff are preparing options for council’s consideration that would reduce net costs by approximately $17.7 million, which is the amount required to meet the 3.7 per cent guideline."

Driving the increase is in several areas is inflation, the report said. For example, increased construction costs has already added $10.2 million to the redevelopment of LTC beds at Pioneer Manor.

Salary increases under collective agreements will add another $5.6 million, while rising fuel costs add another $2 million in costs.

Budgets from outside boards – police, the library and Conservation Sudbury – add another $3.8 million to the tax bill.

The safe consumption site in Sudbury aimed at fighting the opioid crisis adds another $1.1 million, while elevated training requirements for firefighters will add $770,000.

Further complicating the budget is the fact the 2023 budget already includes a number of optimistic assumptions, such as assuming transit ridership and leisure facility revenue will rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

The draft 2023 budget will be presented Jan. 17, and is normally passed in late February or March.

