'Next thing you know, I heard a bang': Shooting and stabbing investigation leads to charges for Chatham man

A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say they received reports of a person who had been stabbed Monday night. Officers attended the residence on Stanley Avenue.

Police located the victim and learned the incident happened the day before. Officers also received information that a firearm was discharged.

Police canvassed the area and several neighbours heard a loud bang.

“I was sitting on my porch drinking my beer and just minding my own business and that, next thing you know, I heard a bang! A bang went off, like a bang, right?” said neighbour Jerry Scott.

He thought he heard a firecracker go off before police arrived.

“And then the side, there's two guys come running out of the apartment where the guys lives down the tracks yelling and screaming that the guy's got a gun saying he’s going to shoot everybody,” Scott said.

Officers attended the accused residence and after approximately about one hour of negotiating, he surrendered himself to police.

Search incident to arrest, officers say they found several rounds of ammunition on him and methamphetamine.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they seized a Taser and a sawed-off rifle.

“Any kind of incident like this could happen anywhere here in Chatham-Kent. So, again, you know, we're urging anyone if you see or hear anything suspicious call police immediately,” said Const. Renee Cowell.

Cowell added that the use of drone technology with speakers and a microphone allowed investigators to find a quick resolution.

“This incident certainly does cause us concern and that a firearm may have been involved. Again, thankfully, officers were quick to respond contain the area for public safety and with the assistance of the drone, we were able to safely bring this incident to a safe resolution,” she said.

Chatham councillor Michael Bondy said residents have been voicing concerns recently over neighbourhood safety.

“It's unfortunate. I hope it's an isolated incident. I hope this is not a trend,” he said. “We don't see a lot of this in Chatham, we don't see a lot of violent crime like at all and you know this with a firearm being discharged, sawed-off shotgun I understand, those are Chicago things. Those are not Chatham things and so let's not bring them to Chatham.

Bondy said mental health and drug problems are an issue citywide. He hopes an increased police presence can deliver a sense of ease.

“Hopefully that does have an effect,” he said. “I don't know if it does, but it certainly can't hurt.”

The Chatham man was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The accused was also wanted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service for failing to attend court. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.