NEXUS interviews temporarily halted amid Omicron concerns, CBSA says

The Canadian Border Services Agency has temporarily suspended NEXUS interviews at enrolment centres in the United States beginning Monday until further notice amid concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

NEXUS is the program designed to fast-track pre-approved, low-risk travellers into the U.S. and Canada.

In an email to NEXUS members, the CBSA said the temporary suspension would be “re-evaluated as the border measures evolve,” and said their decision stemmed from the government’s recent updated travel advisory for Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada, as well as the upcoming suspension of the short-trip PCR test exemption, which goes into effect Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:01 EST.

The CBSA urged NEXUS members to consult the CBSA website for all updates on the NEXUS/FAST interviews.