NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment

The National Football League (NFL) is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.

Dr. Patrick Neary, exercise physiologist and professor in the Faculty of Kinesology and Health Studies, has been working in the area of concussion prevention and treatment for around 15 years. Cannabinoids, are the naturally occurring compounds found in the cannabis plant.

Neary said he’s excited to have the NFL’s backing, in a release.

"Our interdisciplinary research team believes that different cannabinoid formulations found in medical cannabis have the potential to benefit athletes suffering from the acute and long-term chronic effects of concussions”, Neary said.

“Ultimately, this study has the potential to change not only the lives of current and former NFL players, but also the lives of anyone who may suffer from a concussion, whether it’s sport-related or acquired elsewhere.”

The two main and most well known cannabinoids are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

Dr. Neary said the team will be studying the effects of different CBD/THC formulations, which is being provided by My Next Health Inc., for pain management in those suffering from post-concussion syndrome and chronic pain, and as a neuroprotective treatment for concussion.

Preparations for the project will begin immediately, the next steps will include obtaining Health Canada approval for the clinical trials.

“We anticipate our CBD/THC formulation will show significant and positive changes to what it does to the brain, that it will reduce pain and use of prescription medications (opioids), show a reduced number of concussions during athletic competition, and provide physiological and psychological benefits,” said Neary.

Neary also received $400,000 of in-kind support from My Next Health Inc, a next generation functional genomics company.