NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyouts
The Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout.
The 31-year-old netminder came to Vancouver in free agency last year, signing a two-year deal with an average annual value of US$4.3 million.
He played 21 games for the Canucks, posting a 7-11-3 record with a .889 save percentage and a 3.67 goals-against average.
Holtby, who hails from Lloydminster, Sask., previously played 10 seasons for the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup in 2017 and was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2016.
The Edmonton Oilers also made a move Tuesday before the NHL's buyout window closed, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
The 33-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 29 games last season, his second in Edmonton following stints in Calgary, Vegas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Dallas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.
