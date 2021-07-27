NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyouts

The Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout.

The 31-year-old netminder came to Vancouver in free agency last year, signing a two-year deal with an average annual value of US$4.3 million.

He played 21 games for the Canucks, posting a 7-11-3 record with a .889 save percentage and a 3.67 goals-against average.

Holtby, who hails from Lloydminster, Sask., previously played 10 seasons for the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup in 2017 and was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2016.

The Edmonton Oilers also made a move Tuesday before the NHL's buyout window closed, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.

The 33-year-old from Whitby, Ont., had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 29 games last season, his second in Edmonton following stints in Calgary, Vegas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Dallas.

