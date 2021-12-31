NHL postpones another Winnipeg Jets game
The Winnipeg Jets have had another game postponed in January according to the NHL.
The league announced on Friday that the team's home game against the Edmonton Oilers has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
The NHL said the game will be rescheduled to a later date when restrictions are lifted or eased but a specific date hasn't been determined yet.
The Jets have already had several games postponed due to COVID-19 and earlier in the week the NHL postponed the team’s game with the Calgary Flames on New Year's Eve.
They also postponed the home game against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 8 and the game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.
The current health orders in place in Manitoba state ticketed indoor sporting events have a capacity limit of 50 per cent or 250 people, whichever is lower.
The Jets postponement was one of eight postponed games the NHL announced on Friday across the league.
- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre.
