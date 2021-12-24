NHL return date pushed back, Jets game postponed.
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mike Arsenault
The Winnipeg Jets were scheduled to take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 27th, but that game has been postponed.
The National Hockey League announced on Friday it’s regular season schedule will not resume until Tuesday December 28th.
The league planned to resume on the 27th, but the date was pushed back an additional day to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results, and assess Clubs’ readiness to play.
Teams will return to practice on December 26th, and it’s expected the league will provide an update on it’s return to play plans on Sunday.
