NHL star and London, Ont. native Nazem Kadri expresses support for fellow Muslims

London native and current NHL star Nazem Kadri has expressed his support for the Muslim community following Sunday’s truck attack.

Kadri grew up in London and played for the London Knights before being drafted to the National Hockey League.

On Sunday the Afzaal family was run down by a man in a pickup truck, an act that police say was intentional and motivated by hate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders have called the attack that left four family members dead and a child in hospital an act of terror.

“Heartbreaking watching my community of London being terrorized by such a senseless cowardly act,” wrote Kadri on Twitter.

“We will continue to conquer racism together. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May love always be stronger than hate.”

Since the attack many within the community have called for an end to hate and Islamophobia in the city and country.

On Wednesday the London Police Services Board (LPSB) issued a statement saying they do not consider the attack to be an isolated example of Islamophobia in London.

Kadri himself has been vocal about his own experiences of racism within the sport of hockey including his time playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In 2020 when speaking to TSN he detailed incidents in his first year in the OHL while playing for the Kitchener Rangers.

Tuesday night thousands attended the London Muslim Mosque to honour and remember the victims of Sunday’s truck attack.

A march will be held Friday evening from the site of the attack to the London Muslim Mosque beginning at 7 p.m.