NHL suspends Flames' Mangiapane one game after forward's match penalty vs. Kraken
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
Andrew Mangiapane will sit for one game after the Calgary Flames forward was suspended by the National Hockey League for cross-checking a Seattle Kraken player on Saturday.
Mangiapane was given a major in the first period of Calgary's 6-3 win in Seattle for cross-checking and a match penalty for attempt to injure after the Flames forward shoved his stick into the head of Seattle Kraken counterpart Jared McCann while McCann was down on the ice.
Mangiapane was subsequently ejected from the game. After a brief exit, McCann returned to action.
Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended for one game for Cross-checking Seattle’s Jared McCann. https://t.co/4DU7Wkq2Oq— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2023
