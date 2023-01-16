NHLer Gino Odjick being remembered as hometown hero in Kitigan Zibi First Nation

Residents of an Indigenous community north of Ottawa are remembering late NHLer Gino Odjick as a hometown hero.

Odjick died Sunday at the age of 52 from a rare disease that attacked his heart. He was born in the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, just outside Maniwaki, Que., and went on to play 12 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

His impact on the community was far-reaching.

A signed jersey from Odjick’s time with the Canadiens hangs at the Kitigan Zibi Kikinamadinan School. A poster of him sits just outside the gymnasium. In the gym is a banner with a quote from Odjick.

“Education equals success,” said phys. ed. teacher Jan Cote. “So, even though Gino made it as a pro athlete, he’s letting all the kids know education is the way to make it if you want to be successful.”

Cote said Odjick played a big role in the community and his death will be widely felt.

“I feel for a lot of Indigenous kids and people from across Canada,” Cote said.

Kitigan Zibi Chief Dylan Whiteduck said the community is in mourning.

“He was a very proud Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg member. He inspired many youths and our community as a whole,” he said.

“He was a hero, a legend for many of us here, quite honestly. He would help our youth. He would provide them with free equipment in his early days. We’re very much proud of his accomplishments here in Kitigan Zibi.”

The local arena is named in Odjick’s honour. His friend Mike Cote said it was something Odjick celebrated.

“Gino was here every weekend since he was three years old, playing hockey right here in these little hallways, shooting pucks against these boards,” he said. “He grew up here. This is where he learned to play hockey, right here and on the outdoor rinks on the reserve.”

Odjick honoured his roots while playing in the NHL. His jersey number, 29, was chosen because his father Joe was a residential school survivor. Twenty-nine was the registration number Odjick’s father was assigned by the residential school he was forced to attend in Spanish, Ont.

Odjick’s family members are now headed to B.C.

Meanwhile, members of the community are thinking of how they will mark his passing and his lasting legacy.

“We will never forget him,” Whiteduck says.

--With files from CTV’s Peter Szperling.