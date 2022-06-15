Niagara Falls mayor calls on Trudeau to drop ArriveCan app to stop pushing tourists away

Niagara Fall's mayor is calling on the federal government to put an end to Canada’s ArriveCAN app as other border measures loosen later this month.

Starting on June 20, domestic and outbound international travellers no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter Canada. However, inbound travellers will still need to enter their health information, quarantine plan and proof of vaccination through the ArriveCAN app.

On Wednesday, Niagara Mayor Jim Diodati, alongside a committee of mayors from Canadian and American border cities, urged that keeping the ArriveCAN app will have a “long lasting” impact on the country’s tourism sector.

Throughout the pandemic, border city mayors have rallied together to call for an easing of restrictions that have particularly burdened their local communities, which heavily rely on tourism as the backbone of their economies.

“We’re just about to kick off the tourism season and this is supposed to be a great recovery,” Diodati said.

“What’s happening right now is Americans are showing up in the minivan with their family at the border with no knowledge of the ArriveCAN app,” he said. “There's a lineup of cars behind them. They can't get into the country.”

As a result, Diodati said tourists are bypassing Canada, which has a ripple effect on the country’s $100-billion industry.

In particular, the mayor said that seniors who struggle with digital technology have called him expressing that they feel discriminated against by the app-based platform.

“The answer they get is to get your kids and your grandkids to do it for you. Anyone that's been through this will realize that's very unreasonable,” Diodati said.

Niagara's mayor said he has spoken with Canada’s Federal Minister of Public Safety on this subject and his understanding is the decision is coming “right from the top.”

“If you want to leave them for now at the airports then so be it but...the majority of the process do happen to be at land border crossings.”

“Why don't we start there?”

Transport Canada acknowledged that lingering restrictions will be addressed in time.

“We recognize that there is still work to be done," the government said in a statement on Friday.

"We will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system.”