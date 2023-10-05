Niagara Falls police search for missing teen believed to be in Waterloo Region

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a teen that could be in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo regional police reposted a social media message from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) on Thursday afternoon about the missing 16-year-old, Damien Rotchill.

According to a news release from NRPS, Damien was last seen on June 12, 2023 at around 6 a.m. on Vine Street in St. Catharines.

“Damien was given permission to travel by bus to visit a friend in Kitchener,” NRPS said. “Damien communicated later in the day stating he was not able to make it back to Niagara. Damien’s care givers have not heard from him since.”

Police said he is believed to be in the Kitchener-Waterloo area and is “known to be transient.”

He is described as 5'10, 125 pound with short black hair

Police said they and his caregivers are concerned about his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

