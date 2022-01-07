Niagara Health pauses mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program
Niagara Health announced a pause on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday, in the midst of the fast spreading Omicron variant.
In a news release, Niagara Health said it came to the decision "given the intensity of the fifth wave of COVID-19 and the urgent need to focus on our response."
"We remain committed to a fully vaccinated workforce at our hospital, and we will proceed with the implementation at a later time to be determined," said Niagara Health president and CEO Lynn Guerriero.
Officials said there have been no hospital job losses as a result of the mandatory vaccination policy, which was introduced in October, but four staff members were terminated at its long-term care home in Welland due to the Ministry of Long-Term Care’s vaccination policy.
Niagara Health said unvaccinated hospital workers will still be required to undergo regular antigen testing and all staff and physicians will be required to complete screening before each shift.
The urgent care clinic in Fort Erie has also been temporarily closed to redeploy doctors and nurses to emergency rooms.
