Niagara police lay murder charge after man found dead in Welland
Niagara police have charged a suspect with murder after a male victim was found dead at a home in Welland late Saturday night.
Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of Division Street and Alexander Street at around 11:40 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two male victims with significant injuries. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
One suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody.
Police said Sunday that 33-year-old Joel Dreaver has now been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
He is being held pending a bail hearing in Hamilton Sunday.
Niagara police said there is a heavy police presence at the scene as they continue to investigate, but they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
-
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happenedA Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
-
Edmonton rally showcases impact war in Ukraine has on childrenA Sunday rally at Churchill Square highlighted the increasing toll the war in Ukraine is taking on children and youth.
-
Leader of Ontario Party meets with supporters in Essex County, calling for 'accountable' governmentOntario Party leader Derek Sloan spent the weekend in Essex County in advance of the election being called this week
-
No Frills grocery store coming to Londonderry MallA new grocery store will be opening up in Londonderry Mall this December.
-
12-year-old girl raises $33K for children’s hospice in Vancouver marathonAll 18,500 participants in the BMO Vancouver Marathon had their own reasons for showing up, including one 12-year-old who was fundraising for Canuck Place Children's Hospice.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County homeIn total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parksAs the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Bright lights in the sky near Vancouver after recent SpaceX launchHyunki Shin and his wife were camping in Porteau Cove Provincial Park Saturday night when they saw an unusual sight in the night sky.