'Nice to be back up here': Brad Paisley returns to Caesars Windsor stage

Caesars Windsor turned country Sunday night.

Country superstar Brad Paisley took The Colosseum stage before a packed house.

He told the crowd it was nice to be back in Canada. He hasn’t performed in the country since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nice to be back up here. The last time we had a show in Canada, we hadn’t cancelled any shows yet. That’s how long it was,” he said at the start of the show. “We are back finally. Thank you so much for allowing us back into your country.”

Paisley showcased his guitar skills and played many of his top hits, such as “Perfect Storm”.

The last time he was at the casino was April 27, 2019.

