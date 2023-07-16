'Nice try': Mounties find drugs in car's hidden compartment
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
A traffic stop in Burnaby led to the seizure of cocaine, cash and knives – as well as the vehicle itself.
The Burnaby RCMP, in a social media post Sunday, said the car was pulled over by officers from the gang enforcement team.
"A search of the vehicle produced a hidden compartment. Nice try..." the tweet said, accompanied with a photo of 16 baggies of suspected cocaine, which they described as "pre-packaged and ready for sale."
Mounties also posted a photo of the car being towed away.
The amount of cash found was not specified, nor were the number of knives. Two cell phones were also seized.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown WaterlooA crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of MissionFour days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beatingA cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
B.C. expanding program that partners cops with health-care providersBritish Columbia is spending $3 million to expand a program that partners health-care workers with police to respond to mental-health-related calls.