Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) -- Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home.

Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins.

Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first period, with Scheifele opening the scoring at 1:58 with his team-leading 20th goal.

Pastrnak scored his team-leading 22nd midway through the second, and DeBrusk tied it 2:52 later.

(The Associated Press)