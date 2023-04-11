Nick Offerman returning to Calgary to headline Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The lineup for the Calgary edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is rounding into shape with a headliner sure to delight Parks & Recreation fans.

Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson in the comedy series, has been announced as the Friday, Aug. 25 headliner for the Prince's Island Park festival.

Dan Soder, best known as Mafee on the Showtime series Billions, will also take to the Prince's Island stage on Friday night as will acclaimed comedian/writer Sam Morril, the creator of the We Might Be Drunk podcast.

The show will not be Offerman's first foray into southern Alberta as he portrayed Bill in the HBO series The Last of Us in a story arc filmed in High River last year and was a member of the ensemble cast, along with Megan Mullaly who he later married in 2003, in the 2001 John McNaughton film Speaking of Sex that was shot in Calgary.

The festival previously released its lineups for Saturday and Sunday nights with Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame and comedy heavyweight Andrew Schulz headlining.