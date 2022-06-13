Nick Paparella honoured with RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award

CTV News London’s Nick Paparella has been honoured with a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

During decades of work, Nick has covered a wide-range of stories including the sensational murder trial of millionaire Helmuth Buxbaum, Mickey Mouse’s 75th birthday at Disney World, the inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, the cold-blooded Bandido Motorcycle Gang murder trial and the devastating killer earthquake that struck Haiti in January of 2010. In the spring of 2012 Nick covered the tragic murder trial of eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

In June 2012 Nick was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his volunteer work in his community.

More recently, Nick was the recipient of the 2017 Fanshawe College Distinguished Alumni Award, being inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Community Services Award.

The RTDNA honours the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.