Nickel belt MP Marc Serré pushes for more electric vehicle charging stations

Canada has set a target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero emissions by 2035.

The federal government introduced a five-year plan with the goal of adding more electric charging stations in rural areas across the country.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré said Monday he is pushing for more electric vehicle station charging stations in the region.

Serré said there are 15 charging stations in the area, and three of those are in the Nickel Belt area. But he said there is a need for more.

Serré is hopeful municipalities and businesses in the region will consider adding an EV charging station on their property.

"I want to make sure that northern Ontario is prepared," said Serré. "It's proactive to access these funds and that northern Ontario gets its fair share, but we have to work together to make sure we submit some of those proposals."

The five-year plan is expected to cost around $280 million.