Nickel Belt MP welcomes deal with NDP

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré says the Liberal Party's deal with the New Democrats will deliver the stable government most Canadians want.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an agreement Tuesday, dubbed the 'Supply and Confidence Agreement," which will keep the Liberals in power until 2025.

"This is not a merger or a coalition, it is exactly as it is stated, a Supply and Confidence Agreement," Serré said in a news release.

"Let me be clear, each party involved in this agreement (is) very much intact, however, this agreement has been formed to deliver similar priorities and objectives in a cooperative and cohesive manner."

The MP said that with the world immersed in "uncertainty, fear, and struggles," the agreement will bring much-needed stability.

"The last five out of seven federally formed governments were a minority," said Serré, who is also Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.

"In light of the instability of the last two years, Canadians need to feel renewed confidence in their elected government to build the economy and to mitigate the ever-growing fears and effects of affordability woes."

He said the Liberals and NDP have been able to align their priorities, adding that Canadians reject the toxic partisanship that has evolved in recent years.

"The House of Commons prior to the 2021 election was toxic at times with political affiliations taking precedence over the people which they were elected to represent," Serré said.

"Post-election 2021, the electorate spoke loud and clear: they want a government that will work across party lines and put the best interest of all Canadians at the forefront.”

He said priorities the two parties have agreed upon – including healthcare, affordability, climate change, reconciliation and fairer taxes – reflect the priorities of people in his riding.

"These echo the priorities brought forward locally in my interactions with Nickel Belt families, residents, businesses, stakeholders, trade unions, community leaders and municipal governments," he said.

"I have and continue to pledge my unequivocal dedication to the people of Nickel Belt - Greater Sudbury and am committed to working hard to advocate for growth, prosperity, confidence, and peace of mind."

"My role is not to throw mud or to play political games. It is to work collaboratively with all members of the House of Commons to move forward the priorities that matter most to Canadians."