Nickel Belt MPP tables organ donor bill for sixth time

NDP Health Critic and Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas is making another attempt to change organ donation in Ontario.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gélinas tabled the 'Peter Kormos Memorial Act,' which would change organ and tissue donation in Ontario from an opt-in system to an opt-out system.

"We have a problem with the system where you have to register, thinking about your death, because this is something … that especially young people don't want to think about," she said at a news conference.

"So what we're doing is changing the system."

Standing alongside her, virtually, was a retired Toronto-area dentist who's is waiting for a match on the organ donation list.

Dr. Nick Lacivitas has to spend 12 hours a week undergoing dialysis.

"It's been a struggle but I feel reborn again, I feel that I'm now onto the next step of my life -- I want my life back," Lacivitas said.

Similar legislation has already passed in Nova Scotia.

The bill is named after Welland MPP Peter Kormos, an advocate for organ donation who passed away March 30, 2013.

According to Gélinas' office, Nova Scotia saw an increase of 40 per cent in tissue donated after it passed its law in January 2021.

Any legislation tabled this spring would have to be passed fairly quickly before the legislation is dissolved ahead of the June election.