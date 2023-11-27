iHeartRadio

Nickelback takes the stage at Rock the Park’s 20th anniversary


An undated image of Canadian rock band Nickelback. (Source: Rock the Park)

Rock the Park organizers have announced one of the headliners for next year’s festival.

Alberta-based rockers Nickelback will be playing on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Harris Park in downtown London, Ont.

It’s the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Organizers said more bands will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday.

