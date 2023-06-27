Nickelback to be inducted into BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Wednesday

Love them or hate them, Nickelback are one of the most successful and decorated musical acts in the world. On Wednesday, they'll add another accolade to their impressive resume.

The Alberta-born, frequently B.C.-based quartet will be inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame with a StarWalk ceremony on downtown Vancouver's Granville Street at 3:30 p.m.

The hall is inviting media and fans of the band to attend the presentation, which will see the unveiling of Nickelback's star on the Granville Street StarWalk.

The band will join more than 300 previous inductees who have been recognized for their "significant contribution(s) to the province’s entertainment industry and cultural landscape," according to a statement from the BCEHOF.

"An artist that has reached the international heights that Nickelback has reached provides exactly the type of inspiration that the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame exists to recognize," said BCEHOF president Bill Allman in the statement.

"If you aspire to professional success in any entertainment discipline, we are behind you and are here to celebrate you."

For Nickelback, Wednesday's event is the band's second hall-of-fame induction of 2023. They were added to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in March, and made it official last weekend by adding their plaque to the National Music Centre’s Studio Bell in Calgary.

The band has won 12 Juno awards, been nominated for nine Grammy awards, and penned dozens of chart-topping singles, including "How You Remind Me," which was named Billboard's top rock song of the decade for the 2000s.

For the hall, Wednesday's event is the third and final induction of 2023. Stars for Loverboy and Rocket Norton were unveiled on June 15 and 22, respectively.