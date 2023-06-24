Nickelback to hold live Q&A ahead of Sunday concert at Saddledome

Sunday afternoon, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback will be checking out the new exhibition dedicated to their achievements and sharing some stories ahead of a Sunday night concert at the Saddledome.

Earlier this year, an exhibition devoted to the band, which was launched in Hanna, Alberta, in 1995, opened at the National Music Centre. The exhibit offers a retrospective look at some of Nickelback's career highlights, including instruments, photographs and memorabilia.

“Since launching the new exhibition, we’ve had Nickelback fans from Japan, the U.K., U.S., and all over Canada visit the display, which is a testament to the band’s incredible global reach,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO, NMC. “National Music Centre is absolutely thrilled to have the band take time out from touring for this intimate event at Studio Bell before they play the Saddledome later that night.”

Honoured to be back at the @nmc_canada to celebrate our induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this Sunday, June 25th. pic.twitter.com/yfE0fNXKc5

Band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair will all be on hand Sunday for Nickelback Live in Conversation. It starts at 2:40 p.m. at Studio Bell.

Tickets are $31.50 plus GST, or $20 for NMC members. Admission includes access to the live Q&A, as well as the exhibition – but not the Sunday night concert at the 'Dome.

The exhibition runs until February 2024.