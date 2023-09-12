iHeartRadio

Nicki Minaj debuts new 'Pink Friday 2' song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira performs


At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, surprises were many -- emcee Nicki Minaj performed her latest single, the dreamy 'Last Time I Saw You' before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated 'Pink Friday 2' album.
