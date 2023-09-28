'Nicky nicky nine doors' game leads to assault charge for 15-year-old

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 15-year-old Blenheim youth with assault after a game of “nicky nicky nine doors”.

On Wednesday at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to John Street West, in Blenheim for a disturbance and assault investigation.

Through investigation, police say they learned a group of youth were playing “nicky nicky nine doors” when they were confronted by the victim, the accused jumped the victim and assaulted him.

During the alleged assault, the youth dropped and left behind their book-bag, which was picked up by a party attempting to help the victim.

Police say the teen then later attended the women’s home, demanding the book-bag be returned and threatened the woman and her family.

The youth was later located, arrested and charged with one count of Disguise with Intent, Assault, and Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm. He was released with a future court date of Nov. 6.