Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, a spokesperson for the American actor confirmed to CNN Friday.
Bright Lights Windsor extended one more weekThe City of Windsor is extending the Bright Lights Windsor festival with hopes of giving residents more outdoor options under the latest provincial COVID-19 restrictions.
U of G creates scholarship to honour Iran plane crash victimsThe University of Guelph has created a scholarship in honour of two students who were killed when a Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down in Iran two years ago.
'We have to stop sacrificing those children': Local parents push for province to reopen classroomsFamilies in Waterloo Region are pushing to get students back in the classroom, calling on provincial leaders to resume in-person learning.
Sudbury snowmobiler injured Dec. 29 dies of his injuriesA snow machine driver injured in a collision Dec. 29 has died, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
Nova Scotia reports another COVID-19 related death; 48 people hospitalized FridayHealth officials in Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a woman in her 80s in the province's Central zone.
NHL postpones Saturday's Canucks-Senators game over ongoing capacity limitThe NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.
DNA evidence helps catch break and enter suspectA 58-year-old suspect has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter.
Charges laid in fatal Brant County crashProvincial police have charged a Toronto man following a fatal crash in Brant County last month.
85 charges, suspensions in 2021 RIDE program: WRPSWaterloo regional police issued 85 charges and driving suspensions during their 2021 Festive RIDE program.