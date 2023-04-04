Nicotine vaping on the rise among youth
A new study out of London shows some alarming new numbers when it comes to teens and vaping.
The joint research from Western University and Brescia says 26 per cent of high school students have vaped in the past month.
“Vape usage has been studied before, but we wanted to dive in deeper and see what it is that youth are vaping and how that correlates to age, gender and the use of other substances like alcohol, tobacco and cannabis,” said Dr. Jamie Seabrook, chair and professor, Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Science.
The study based on a national survey of over 38,000 kids also found that 12 per cent exclusively used vapes containing nicotine.
According to the study, male high school students had higher odds of being in each category of past-month vape users than females. Substance use was also linked to higher odds of students vaping with and without nicotine.
The study also found grade 10 and 11 students were more likely than grade 9 students to vape exclusively with nicotine, while grade 9 students were more likely than grade 11 and 12 students to vape with both nicotine and nicotine-free vapes.
The authors say vapes are exposing youth to nicotine and putting them at risk of addiction.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.
-
Wildfire season underway, as province, northern fire departments prepare to fight blazesIt may not look like it, but wildfire season officially began April 1.
-
Kemptville quilters' guild looking to document history of local quilts, new or oldA local quilters club has put a call out in eastern Ontario to dig up those old quilts lying around homes, all in an effort to preserve history and learn more about the quilters who made them.