Nictaux, N.S., man charged with child pornography offences
A 36-year-old Nictaux, N.S. man has been charged with child pornography offences.
RCMP said in a statement Monday that officers executed a search warrant at a home in Nictaux on August 10 after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was transmitted on their service.
Patrick Ciappara was safely arrested at the home and charged with possession of child pornography (two counts), transmitting child pornography (two counts) and making child pornography (written material).
Ciappara was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on October 23.
In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.
-
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woesWildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
-
Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversaryThe 2003 blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strikeManitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfiresThe Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.