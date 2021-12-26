NICU crocheters come together to create holiday outfits for newborn Albertans

A social media group is delivering parents and babies a holiday memory to savour in the form of a handmade outfit for newborns.

NICU Crocheters is a Facebook group with more than 400 members, including current and retired nurses, who make the outfits for eight hospitals across Alberta.

Its members craft about 120 outfits per year spread across Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter.

Covenant Health says the idea started out with one neonatal intensive care unit nurse who made about 20 outfits for one of the holidays, on top of their work in the hospital.

When the workload was becoming too much, one of the nurses contacted a colleague who knew retired nurses who crocheted.

Word spread and the Facebook group was set up in the late months of 2020.

Scroll through the images below to see examples from Edmonton’s Misericordia NICU over this holiday season.