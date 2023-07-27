Night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light: Team Mexico dazzles spectators

On the second night of the Celebration of Light, tens of thousands of people descended upon English Bay.

Team Mexico dazzled spectators with its time machine-themed fireworks show, with the soundtrack taking people through the decades, explained executive producer Paul Runnals.

Wednesday’s show was also an opportunity to engage with the local Mexican community, he said.

“It’s one of the things we always tried to do—with mixing up the different teams in different countries—to engage with the tourism associations and the consulates to kind of energize their community,’ Runnals said.

The vast majority of people grabbed a spot on the beach for free, but there were also three locations which were ticketed that help fund the event.

Runnals said the festival’s expenses have gone up 20 per cent since 2019 and the ticketed seats, which cost between $60 and $160, are vital.

“Between sponsors and ticketed revenues, that's what funds the event. We do get a little bit of money from government, but without any one of those, the event wouldn't be financially viable. It wouldn't be able to take place,” he said.

Over the course of the three nights of the fireworks, an estimated $206 million is injected into the local economy, he said.

'LEAVE YOUR ALCOHOL AND DRUGS AT HOME': VPD

Vancouver police had all hands on deck patrolling the beaches.

“We have officers out from all of our sections. We'll have officers on foot, on bikes, on water and on horseback. So needless to say there's plenty of officers out tonight to ensure everyone's safety,” said Const. Tania Visintin, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department.

“This is a family event,” she added. “Leave your drugs and alcohol at home. Our officers will be out and about to ensure everyone's safety.”

Like Saturday, the first night of the festival, Visintin said there were “minor issues” during Wednesday’s event, but it was an overall good night.

City sweepers were scheduled to do a full clean up of the West End neighbourhood at 5 a.m. Thursday.

A team from Philippines is set to put on the final fireworks show on Saturday, July 29.