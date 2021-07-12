Night of nostalgia inspires new theatre company in Saint John, N.B.

An unexpected night of nostalgia has inspired a new theatre company dedicated to performers and crew entering their 'third act' of life.

"I had been involved in theatre and music when I was younger around the Saint John area," says Jo-Anne MacDonald, who retired and moved back to New Brunswick in March 2020.

Once the bubble opened last summer, MacDonald made it a point to reunite with some of her former fellow school stage actors from Kennebecasis Valley High School.

MacDonald says the initial plan was to just "sit around and sort of just get caught up," but a piano in the room prompted the meeting of former KV Players to go musical.

"For about two hours everyone kept standing up and signing," says MacDonald. "It was jaw dropping how incredibly talented they all still were."

"I said to my husband, 'They are unbelievably talented and I feel like I have to create a space for all of these people in their third act of life.'"

Act III Productions was formed and the group has been working diligently to bring their first production to an audience next month.

'The Last Word' will debut at the Fundy Fringe Festival, running Aug. 16 to 21.

"We have included six Broadway songs within the show that we have written in order to advance the plot," says MacDonald.

While geared toward people over age 50 and over, 'Act III' is open to participants of all ages and is just getting started, according to MacDonald. The company is already looking at scripts for its next stage endeavour.

MacDonald says the new theatre company is out to prove theatrical talent of every demographic deserves a venue, and also demonstrate the impact after school activities can have long after graduation.

"That team approach to learning and practicing and rehearsing and then presenting is really a very fulfilling experience."