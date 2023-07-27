Nightclub owner estimates damage, theft bill for latest burglary at $12,000

A downtown Edmonton nightclub is the victim of a burglary – again.

A 4 a.m. break-in Thursday at the Evolution Wonder Lounge was the second in five weeks and the third time the glass front door was smashed in six months.

Between the wrecked door, stolen cash and damaged tills, Rob Browatzke and his co-owners of the club in the Boardwalk Building at 10220 103 St. NW are out $12,000.

“This will now be our seventh front door since the beginning of the pandemic,” Browatzke told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday. “The first three happened during the quasi-lockdowns, and a lot of businesses on the street were hit, so there was at least misery in company. It’s just been us the last few times, which is a little frustrating.”

Browatzke said despite the damage, Evolution Wonder Lounge is “business as usual, no matter what happens.”

Our philosophy is, no matter what we’re going through, once the door is open and the party starts, we want everyone that’s coming in to feel safe and that they’re having a good time,” he said. “We certainly want people to feel it’s safe to come downtown. These are not downtown-specific things. We just happen to be downtown, and we’re getting hit.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Brittany Ekelund