Nightclub with 150 people, dancing, no masks shut down in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they shut down an illegal nightclub late last month after dozens of people were found breaking COVID-19 rules.

In a news release Monday, police said they were on Front Street, west of Begbie Street, on Jan. 30 when they noticed a party.

Inside a building in that area, police found about 150 people. Some were dancing on a dance floor, there was open liquor and nobody was wearing masks or physically distant from each other, police said.

"This appears to have been an illegal nightclub,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

"We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health."

In B.C., ongoing public health orders prohibit nightclubs from operating if they don't offer full meal service. Even if full meal service is offered, only six people are allowed at a table, no mingling between tables is permitted, masks are required when customers aren't seated and no dancing is allowed.

Officers said they shut down the event "without issue" and made the crowd leave the area. The event organizer was fined $575 under the COVID-Related Measures Act.