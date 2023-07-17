Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

“Nike is no longer a sponsor of Hockey Canada,” reads the statement Nike sent to CTV News on Monday. “We will continue to provide on-ice product for Hockey Canada athletes as part of our partnership with the International Ice Hockey Federation, but our individual partnership with the federation has ended.”

The company joined other sponsors, such as Tim Hortons, Bank of Nova Scotia Chevrolet Canada and Telus, in suspending its sponsorship last year after Hockey Canada acknowledged it used a reserve fund to settle several sexual assault claims, including a $3.55-million settlement involving a woman and eight members of the Canadian junior hockey team back in 2018.

“Hockey Canada is appreciative of the longstanding partnership it had with Nike for over two decades and respects their decision not to continue as a Hockey Canada partner,” reads a statement released by a Hockey Canada spokesperson on Monday.

Last year, several members of Hockey Canada’s leadership were questioned before a federal committee on the organization’s actions, but initially ignored the federal government’s calls for the organization’s board and CEO to resign.

At the time, Nike stated it would continue to monitor the situation and await more information regarding the organization’s actions to create a safe environment for all athletes. Hockey Canada would not provide the exact date of when the sponsorship ended.

Hockey Canada’s lead equipment provider, Bauer, was also among those companies that chose to hit pause on its sponsorship last October, but did announce in early July that it would reinstate its funding after Hockey Canada appointed its new CEO, Katherine Henderson, who spent seven years as head of Curling Canada.

"We believe now is the time for corporate partners, broadcast sponsors and community leaders to support Hockey Canada,” said Mary-Kay Messier, vice president of Global Marketing at Bauer Hockey, in a statement released on July 4. “At the same time, we must all continue to hold the organization accountable for creating and executing a new vision that reflects our Canadian communities and provides equitable and enriching experiences for all to play the game.”

Hockey Canada also elected several new board members last December, and has promised to implement several recommendations made by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell in his governance review of the organization.

The federal government restored its federal funding to the organization in April, with Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge asking the organization to report regularly to Sport Canada on its progress.

Other companies that chose to permanently end their relationship with the hockey organization last year include Sobey’s parent company Empire Co Ltd., and Canadian Tire.