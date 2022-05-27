Nine beaches open for swimming in Windsor-Essex

A true sign summer is just around the corner - the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched its beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches.

Beach water samples were taken by public health inspectors from Sand Point Beach, Belle River Beach, North West Beach at Point Pelee, Seacliff Park Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach on Tuesday May 24.

Water samples are sent to the public health lab in London, Ontario for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

All nine beaches were deemed open and safe for swimming.

This season’s first sampling results are posted on wechu.org, and available by calling the beach hotline at 519-258-2146, extension 1490. Follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for notification of beach warnings and closures.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

“Swimming or playing in unsafe water may result in symptoms such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose, and throat infections or diarrhea. Those most at risk are children, elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.” says Elaine Bennett, WECHU environmental health manager.

Tips to stay safe at the beach:

Check for the most recent beach results before going into the water.

Read and obey the signs posted at the beach.

Don’t go swimming if you can’t see your feet underwater when you’re standing in waist deep water.

Don’t go swimming if the water is rough, cloudy, or green.

Don’t swim for at least 48 hours after a heavy rainfall or wind.

If you think you may have become ill from beach water, consult your health care provider.

WECHU will be collecting beach water samples from the local area beaches every Monday and share the test results with the community every Wednesday afternoon. The program runs until mid-September, weather permitting.